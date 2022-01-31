Mario Kart League to accelerate into Hi-Wire Brewing this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For those who love video games, prizes, and free beer, listen up!

Tuesday, Retroscape video game lounge in Wilmington will host a Mario Kart Tournament at Hi-Wire Brewing.

Every Tuesday, teams of four will face off over the next eight weeks to win free beer, gift cards, and cash prizes. Dylan Pierce, Retroscape’s owner and operator says he chose Mario Kart because it draws in players of all ages and backgrounds. He hopes the league will provide more than prizes for participants.

“That’s my whole goal with Retroscape in general,” Pierce said. “Just to bring that sense of being in each others’ presence, eating junk food, hanging out like we did back in the day. It’s more isolated nowadays.”

The League kicks off at 7pm Tuesday at Hi-Wire Brewing on Princess Street in Wilmington.