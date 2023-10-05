Mariposa Tapas Bar in downtown Wilmington undergoing renovation, will close this weekend

Mariposa Tapas Bar in Wilmington is closing; it will be replaced the following week by "Ellipsis." (Photo: Conor Doherty / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A restaurant in downtown Wilmington will close this weekend as it is renovated into something else.

In a Facebook post, Mariposa Tapas Bar says it will be providing its last service as Mariposa on Saturday, October 7.

The building on S. 3rd Street will convert into “Ellipsis” by the creators of the We Are True Blue brands.

According to another Facebook post, “Ellipsis” will offer “life-inspired experiences and ticketed events that redefine ‘going out for dinner.'” The post adds that the new restaurant “hopes to offer ever-changing opportunities for those seeking unique experiences.”

According to the new restaurant’s website, the first event scheduled is “Recover Your Luck: A Friday the 13th Redemption Party” on October 13 from 6-9 p.m. The following day, there will be a “Napa Valley Wine Dinner” from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

You can find more information on what is coming at this link.