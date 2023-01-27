Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center

Wilmington Convention Center is hosting a dance and cheer competition next month (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month.

The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th.

The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions.

“Port City Classic is where Maximum started and will keep a special feeling as we come back for our 7th straight year,” states Ryan Batchelor, founder of Maximum Cheer and Dance. “This event is one of our favorites that we have the pleasure of bringing back year after year, to over 100 teams across the area. It is an honor to bring in over 4,000 attendees to the area who will explore the city and utilize your restaurants and hotels throughout the weekend.”

Maximum Cheer and Dance was founded in January of 2017 with only two events in two states that season and has since grown to offer events in 13 states. The goal of Maximum Cheer and Dance is to provide quality events and an inclusive environment where all athletes feel like they belong, according to a press release.