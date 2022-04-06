Mayor Bill Saffo proclaimed April 12, 2022 “Education and Sharing Day”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Bill Saffo has proclaimed April 12, 2022 to be “Education and Sharing Day” in recognition of the crucial importance of ethical and moral education.

The day will be a time to focus on education after a year in which the pandemic took a tremendous toll on education, with in-person schooling widely curtailed for months.

Against this background, the Education Day proclamation seeks to highlight the emphasis that must be placed on education for each of Wilmington’s young people.

Education and Sharing Day will bring to the forefront the importance of morality in education, a cause championed by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory.

For more than 40 years, presidents, houses of congress, and local governments have recognized the date corresponding to the Rebbe’s birthday on the Jewish calendar as Education and Sharing Day, honoring an individual who brought education to the forefront of public discourse.

The Rebbe emphasized the importance of paying more attention to the building of character and emphasizing moral and ethical values, accentuating the values of personal rights and responsibilities and principled, just behavior.

“Education must be more than factual enlightenment—it must enrich the character as well as the mind,” said President Ronald Reagan in his 1982 proclamation for the day, echoing the Rebbe’s sentiments.

