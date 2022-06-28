MCAS New River to conduct emergency response exercise

MCAS New River to conduct emergency response exercise (Photo: MGN Online)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River will partner with local emergency services to conduct Exercise Vigilant Response, June 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on MCAS New River.

The local community can expect the following significant events:

• Increased emergency services radio and communication traffic.

• On-base exercise announcements.

• First responder vehicle movement, including fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and medical helicopters, traveling between MCAS New River and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The annual, full-scale exercise provides realistic training opportunities to increase air station and community first responder readiness and recovery efforts during a mass casualty event.

Community participants include Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center Airlink and Onslow County Emergency Services.

This event is not open to the public.

If you do witness an emergency event and are unsure if it is part of the exercise, please call 911.

For more information, please contact Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River Communication Strategy and Operations Office via e-mail at mcieastcommstrat@usmc.mil.