MEC girl’s basketball conference: Day 1

Survive and advance: Mid Eastern Conference tournament play had some surprises

BOLIVIA, N.C.(WWAY) – Monday’s matchups at Brunswick Community College lived up to the hype.

See the highlights attached and soundbites from winning coaches about their team’s performance.

GAME 1: #1 HOGGARD 58 vs. #8 SOUTH BRUNSWICK 16

GAME 2: #4 LANEY 29 vs. #5 WEST BRUNSWICK 41

GAME 3: #3 TOPSAIL 57 vs. #6 ASHLEY 40

GAME 4: #2 NEW HANOVER 55 vs. #7 NORTH BRUNSWICK 36

On Wednesday, Hoggard plays West Brunswick at 6 p.m., and that’s followed with New Hanover and Topsail.