MEC quarterfinals boy’s basketball

Highlights from all 4 matchups

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – New Hanover County schools cruised Tuesday for the first day of the Mid Eastern Conference boy’s basketball tournament.

See the highlights attached!

GAME 1

NEW HANOVER 90 TOPSAIL 43

GAME 2

WEST BRUNSWICK 41 ASHLEY 52

GAME 3

HOGGARD 65 SOUTH BRUNSWICK 24

GAME 4

LANEY 52 NORTH BRUNSWICK 49 (OVERTIME)