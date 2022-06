Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – For the first time, the median monthly rent in the United States surpassed $2,000 a month, according to Redfin.

That’s 15% higher than this time last year.

Members of Redfin, which monitors the U.S. housing market, say the median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May. That’s 8.7% higher than the same time in 2021.

