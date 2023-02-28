Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old cat looking for a forever home

Meet this week's Pet Pal: a one-year-old cat looking for the 'purr-fect' forever home.

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old cat named Kiki. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as very easy-going and sweet. She likes to give ‘head-bumps’ when you feed her.

Watch the video and join Matt Benett and Officer Watson to learn more about how you can become Kiki’s new forever home. If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.