Members of Lindley Habilitation Services visit Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Lindley Habilitation Services visited the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Lindley Habilitation Services visited the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

The services group helps people with a variety of healthcare and supportive life needs.

The Sheriff’s Office gave a tour of the building, including the 911 communications center. They also learned how detectives look for fingerprints on a crime scene.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office says they were happy to have the opportunity to meet with the awesome individuals.