Members of Lindley Habilitation Services visit Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Lindley Habilitation Services visited the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
The services group helps people with a variety of healthcare and supportive life needs.
The Sheriff’s Office gave a tour of the building, including the 911 communications center. They also learned how detectives look for fingerprints on a crime scene.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office says they were happy to have the opportunity to meet with the awesome individuals.