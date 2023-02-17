Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NBA legend Michael Jordan is marking a milestone birthday.

The Hall of Famer turned 60 years old Friday.

Jordan was born February 17, 1963 in Brooklyn, New York, but moved to Wilmington with his family in 1968.

Michael Jordan honed his skills at Laney High School, graduating in 1981.

He went on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before rising to stardom in the NBA.

Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls from 1984 through 1993.

He took a season off to play Minor League Baseball before rejoining the Bulls in 1994.

Jordan retired in 1998 but returned to the NBA with the Washington Wizards for two seasons before officially calling it quits.

Happy birthday, Michael!