Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic site work begins in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Site work began on the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Wilmington.

Crew members officially began work on the location at the corner 15th and Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

The centers will bring primary care, behavioral health and social support services to areas in need of those resources.

In 2021, the NBA legend and Wilmington native and Novant Health announced a $10 million dollar donation for the clinics.

Novant officials say they hope to have the center finished by the end of the year or in early 2024.