Michael Jordan reels in 24 pound Dolphin on day 1 of The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington native Michael Jordan is once again taking part in The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

This is the 64th annual fishing tournament, with a cash purse of over $1 million dollars.

The tournament’s most famous participant, Jordan reeled in quite the catch on his boat ‘Catch 23’ on Monday afternoon, bringing a 24 pound Dolphin on board.

The 59-year-old NBA Hall of Famer has taken part in the tournament for the last several years, which runs through Saturday.