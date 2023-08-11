Microburst moved through parts of Pender County on Thursday

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The National Weather Service confirmed a microburst made its way through parts of Pender County on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, 200 to 300 trees were damaged by Thursday’s microburst with winds reaching past 100 miles per hour. A microburst occurs when winds from a storm come down all at once to the ground. In the Cross Creek community in Hampstead, multiple homes had trees and debris in their yards, which had many residents working to clean things up.

“The path was approximately .9 miles wide and 1.7 miles long. No injuries or deaths related to this storm, but there are a number of homes throughout the area that had damage. Some had holes in the roof, some had flashing, and windows broken,” said Tommy Batson, Director of Pender County Emergency Management Services.

There were about 1,100 residents in Pender County without power after the microburst, but all power was restored early Friday morning.