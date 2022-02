Mid Eastern Conference boy’s semifinals matchups yield top 2 teams

New Hanover will face Hoggard again Friday night for the championship

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Thursday’s semifinals showed what we already knew – New Hanover and Hoggard boys have been the best two teams this year. They will face off for a third time – with even higher stakes than the first two matchups.

See the semifinal highlights in the video attached.