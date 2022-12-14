Missing NC boaters found safe off Delaware coast

Two missing NC boaters have been found safe off the coast of Delaware (Photo: US Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Two boaters who were reported missing off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday have been found alive.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso, along with their dog, were located about 200 miles off the coast of Delaware.

The men were able to get the attention of a tanking vessel named Silver Muna by waving their arms and a flag.

Coast Guard members say the boater’s sailboat had no fuel or power.

The Silver Muna brought the men aboard and medical staff checked them out.

According to the medical staff, the men seem to be okay.

They will be taken to New York to a Coast Guard boat for further evaluation and to be reunited with family.