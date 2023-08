Missing woman found dead in pond near Randall Pkwy was enrolled at UNCW

Karen Molta (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police confirmed the identity of a woman found on Tuesday as Karen Molta.

According to UNCW, Molta was a graduate student enrolled in the master’s degree program for art education in the Watson College of Education.

A condolence book for the family will be made available at the Fisher Student Center Information Desk.