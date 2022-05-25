Momentum Distillery in Downtown Wilmington to launch new products in June

The distillery, located at 318 Nutt St. in the Cotton Exchange, had a soft opening during Azalea Festival weekend.

Momentum Distillery to launch new products in June (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Momentum Distillery, a new boutique micro-distillery in downtown Wilmington, is slated to launch a series of new products this summer.

Wilmington Downtown, iNC (WDI) recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for this new distillery in the Central Business District, hosting it with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, Cheryl Hartsoe, Property Manager of The Cotton Exchange, and partners, Downtown Business Alliance and Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to be part of the downtown community and be part of the growth. The Cotton Exchange has been very accommodating to us, and it’s neat to see the Cotton Exchange develop and grow. In addition, everything that is going on downtown – the new hotels, the condos, the growth of the Convention Center, and Riverfront Park and all its new activity – it confirmed to us that this was the right place to start this business,” said Hunter Ford, who is now leasing the location for the new distillery.

“We get to be the first legal distillery in downtown Wilmington’s Central Business District since The Prohibition Era,” Ford said. “And I think that is exciting for us because so many breweries have popped up in the Central Business District, but we were missing this distillery element.”

Momentum Distillery is currently selling its signature 90-proof vodka out of the Cotton Exchange location.

It plans to release its new limoncello and orangecello mid June, and its new aged rum and rye whiskey will be released mid July.

In addition to those new products, this summer the distillery will begin selling its new North Carolina-shaped bottles in-store and will eventually hit ABC Stores across the state this fall.

“We want the locals to have the first opportunity to purchase the new North Carolina bottles here at the distillery before going into ABC Stores,” Ford said. “It’s an exciting time. I’m glad my wife talked me into going this route and be able to make it more of our own instead of just working with another distiller.”

Momentum Distillery is open seven days a week; Monday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m., Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

“Being able to be open on Sundays is a great service that we can offer on days when ABC Stores are closed,” Hunter Ford said.

The distillery will be open this holiday weekend and on Memorial Day.

Momentum Distillery will also open its doors for sales on the July 4 holiday.

Click here for more information about Momentum Distillery, and to follow the distillery on social media for updates on the release of its upcoming products.