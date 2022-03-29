Monarch to bring new psychosocial rehabilitation program to Wilmington

Monarch's psychosocial rehabilitation program is peer run, which means it is led by a staff person who has lived mental health and substance use disorder experiences.

(Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Monarch, a leading statewide provider of mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disabilities services, is offering people diagnosed with a severe and persistent mental illness hope at their new psychosocial rehabilitation program in Wilmington.

Psychosocial rehabilitation programs facilitate opportunities for persons with chronic mental illness to reach their optimal level of independent functioning in society and improve their quality of life.

Brittany Pape, a New York native and formerly of Wilmington-based opioid addiction treatment center Reflections of Hope, will serve as the program manager of the psychosocial rehabilitation. Pope has been in recovery from a substance use disorder since 2014.

Pape is excited about the new opportunity.

“Someone seeking support and treatment for mental health can sometimes deal with judgement and be confused about their diagnosis,” she said. “By having lived experience with substance abuse and mental illness, I plan to create an atmosphere of trust, caring, and kindness by helping to bring education to diagnosis, and the ability to help the individual meet the needs in which they want to work toward.”

She also said creating meaningful connections will be at the core of the program’s mission.

“There is nothing better than being a support to someone as they reach goals in which they have set for themselves and being able to provide support to them as they move through the journey,” she said.

The new psychosocial rehabilitation program (PSR) will serve between 10 and 30 people and is located at 1602 Physicians Drive.

Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information about the program, visit MonarchNC.org/Wilmington-PSR.

Monarch will host an Open House and Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Psychosocial Rehabiliatation Program.

Guests will be able to tour the site, meet the staff, and learn more about the services available.