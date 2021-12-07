Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church years after $600K burglary

Joel Scott Osteen is an American pastor, televangelist, and author, based in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Justin Brackett / CC BY-SA 4.0

HOUSTON, TX — Churchgoers are reacting after a large amount of money was found hidden inside a bathroom wall in American pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen’s Texas church.

They said it’s unacceptable the stash of cash and checks was found inside a wall at Lakewood Church in Houston.

Evidence recovered by Houston police suggests the money could be connected to a 2014 theft.

The money was discovered on Nov. 10 during a renovation project, according to HPD.

Although police did not say how much money was found, they described the discovery as a large amount of money, including cash, checks and money orders found inside a wall.

The discovery comes more than seven years after $600,000 was taken from a church safe. The incident happened in 2014 between March 9 and 10.

