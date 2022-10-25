Moores Creek National Battlefield holding Candlelight Tour next month

Moores Creek Battlefield is holding their Candlelight Tour next month (Photo: Moores Creek Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield is weeks away from hosting their annual Candlelight Tour.

Attendees will travel along the candlelit trail with stories of the early days of the American Revolution and of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.

The event is free and open to the public, but you must make a reservation for a slot.

To make a reservation, you can contact the park at 910-283-5591 x. 2234.

Tours last around 45 minutes and will depart from Patriot’s Hall every 15 minutes. The first tour is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on November 19th, with the final tour taking place at 9:15 p.m.

Visitors should plan to arrive around 15 minutes before your scheduled tour time to check-in.

The walking tour will take place over uneven terrain and finishes at the Visitor Center. Visitors will then be transported back down to Patriot’s Hall via a hayride.