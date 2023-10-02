Moores Creek National Battlefield hosting Scottish Heritage Day

Scottish Heritage Day is being held this month (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A special event is coming to Moores Creek National Battlefield later this month.

A Scottish Heritage Day will take place on October 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Living historians will fill Patriot’s Field sharing the many stories of the Highland Scots and the important role that they played at the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge. This year’s events will focus on the connections between the acclaimed book series Outlander and the actual events that took place on February 27, 1776.

Guided tours of the battlefield will be given at 10:00 a.m., noon and 2:00 p.m., ld by park staff, as well as other hands-on demonstrations.

Members of the Scottish Society of Wilmington will be on hand to share about the important work that they perform. Several 18th century civilian demonstrations will be offered such as blacksmithing, candlemaking, Scottish dancing, toys and games, medicine, and more.