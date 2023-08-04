Moores Creek National Battlefield monuments stabilized, restored

Two monuments at Moores Creed National Battlefield have been restored (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Two major monuments at Moores Creek National Battlefield have been stabilized and restored following funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Bridge Monument and the Grady Monument were the two monuments restored with the money.

“The impacts of storms, specifically flooding events, has had severe impacts on these monuments, putting these resources at risk. The work completed on these monuments preserves their integrity and ensures their sustainability for years to come,” said Moores Creek National Battlefield Superintendent Matthew Woods.

The monuments have endured many years of wear and tear and needed a restoration. The Bridge Monument sits on the approximate site of Moores Creek Bridge. This bridge was crossed by Loyalist forces, many of whom were recently emigrated Scots Highlanders, on the morning of February 27, 1776.

Due to erosion from flooding, the monument had started to lean, causing stress fractures in the stone and some obstruction of the words on the monument. The project repoured the foundation and stood the monument back in its original place, raising the monument approximately one foot.

The monument now stands perfectly straight, and all words are visible.

The Grady Monument commemorates Private John Grady of Duplin County, North Carolina, the first North Carolinian to give his life on a contested battlefield during the American Revolution. The Grady Monument marks one of the first efforts at preservation of the battlefield.