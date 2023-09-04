Moores Creek National Battlefield reopening as Idalia flood waters recede

Flood waters are slowly receding from Idalia (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield saw significant flooding from Tropical Storm Idalia, closing it for several days.

But now the water is slowly receding, allowing the park to reopen.

Park officials say the park itself was open on Sunday, with the visitor center set to open Tuesday.

They say flooding continues on the boardwalk, as well as on Moores Creek Bridge and the causeway below the earthworks. Those areas will remain closed throughout the weekend.

It is hoped that the waters will continue to recede and we will be able to restore access to those parts of the trail, but as of right now, they will remain closed.