Moores Creek National Battlefield to hold Junior Ranger Day Event free to the public

Reenactors demonstrate how muskets worked during the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday April 23, from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m, Moores Creek National Battlefield will be holding a “Junior Ranger Day” event in commemoration of National Park Week.

Park staff, volunteers, and other living historians will be offering a variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations.

Demonstrations will include playing 18th century toys and games, blacksmithing, colonial beverages, writing with quill and ink, musket demonstrations and more.

Kids will also be able to complete their Junior Ranger booklet and earn a Junior Ranger badge and patch.

Not able to come out to the park, but still want to participate in the Junior Ranger program? Park staff have developed a Virtual Junior Ranger program that can be completed.

For more information, visit, www.nps.gov/mocr/learn/kidsyouth/virtual-junior-ranger-program.htm

The event is free and open to the public.

For a full listing of event details, including times for the weapons demonstrations, you can stay connected on their Facebook or visit their website at www.nps.gov/mocr.

Event information will be posted as it becomes available.