More closures planned as Wilmington continues effort to restore brick streets

Road work will take place to return more streets to original brick look (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks after construction took place to restore a portion of Wilmington’s streets from asphalt to their original brick finish, more lane closures are planned.

The intersection of Castle Street and Front Street will be shut down for two to three weeks beginning October 16th.

Crews have finished the brick restoration in the block of Front Street between Queen and Castle Streets.

During this next phase of the project, the intersection will be closed to through traffic for a block in all directions (to give motorists the opportunity to turn before they reach a dead-end at the closure). Residents who live on these blocks will be allowed to proceed to their homes.

The project involves the removal of existing asphalt over what is currently a partial base layer of bricks, working with existing bricks to create a solid roadbed, and adding historic bricks as needed (some have been removed over the years for various reasons) for a fully rehabilitated brick street, as identified in the brick street policy.

Traffic control measures will be in place with signage and barricades.