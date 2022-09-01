More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects

NHSO asking for help in identifying larceny suspects (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington.

On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO.

If you can identify the individuals in the photos, please contact Detective Ivins at (910) 798-4272.