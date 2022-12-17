More than 2,400 Seahawks awarded degrees during 103rd UNCW Commencement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a weekend of celebration in Wilmington for summer and fall 2022 graduates.

More than 2,400 Seahawks walked the stage to accept Doctoral, Master, and Undergraduate degrees from UNCW.

Chancellor Aswani Volet took to the podium for his first commencement since becoming UNCW’s seventh chancellor.

It was the first cohort to graduate from UNCW’s Coastal Engineering Program, which is the first program of its kind in the nation.

Key Note Speaker Alum Morgan Jackson spoke words of encouragement to the graduating class.

George Pall and Angela Gambrell along with other family members filled Trask Coliseum, to witness their loved ones finish their academic journey.

Pall’s granddaughter Chelby Brown received her undergraduate degree at UNCW on Saturday.

“This is the last granddaughter we have to graduate from college,” he said. “It’s really exciting for us.”

Angela Gambrell traveled from Greenville, South Carolina to watch her Godson Trayvane Wilson walk the stage.

“It’s been a long hall for Trayvane that his mom just passed away about a month ago, and so we are so proud of him and we know she is proud of him,” she said. “She is probably looking down from heaven with a big smile on her face.”

All three ceremonies are available to watch in their entirety here.