More than 4,000 Pender County residents dealing with low to no water pressure following water line rupture

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Customers who get their water from Pender County Utilities and live in the Western or Central part of the county are dealing with low pressure or no water service following a water main break.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the water main transmission line on Hwy 421 that feeds water from the west side to all of Pender County ruptured. The leak was found around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Approximately 4000+ customers are impacted at this time.

Crews are out working, and some water flow has been established in those areas from other sources and looped areas.

Water service will be returned upon completion of the work. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Customers in the area are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, which includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted.

This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.