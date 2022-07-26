More than $73,000 in grants awarded to local organizations by Columbus County Community Foundation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The board of advisors of the Columbus County Community Foundation has awarded $73,620 in local grants from its community grantmaking funds.

Last year the board awarded nearly $8,000 in grants.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Columbus County Community Foundation says they were able to award substantially more this year.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to provide additional support for our Columbus County nonprofit organizations,” Lisa Richey, president of the Columbus County Community Foundation, said. “We could not be prouder to support these important organizations and are thankful for the many generous individuals and organizations that support philanthropy in our community.”

The Columbus County Community Foundation (CCCF) was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Columbus County.

The CCCF board advises the community grantmaking fund to support local needs.

The competitive grants program is held annually.

This year the board granted: