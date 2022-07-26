More than $73,000 in grants awarded to local organizations by Columbus County Community Foundation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The board of advisors of the Columbus County Community Foundation has awarded $73,620 in local grants from its community grantmaking funds.
Last year the board awarded nearly $8,000 in grants.
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Columbus County Community Foundation says they were able to award substantially more this year.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to provide additional support for our Columbus County nonprofit organizations,” Lisa Richey, president of the Columbus County Community Foundation, said. “We could not be prouder to support these important organizations and are thankful for the many generous individuals and organizations that support philanthropy in our community.”
The Columbus County Community Foundation (CCCF) was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Columbus County.
The CCCF board advises the community grantmaking fund to support local needs.
The competitive grants program is held annually.
This year the board granted:
- $500 to A Safe Place (The Centre of Redemption) for education and prevention programs
- $4,918.66 to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina for Success Coach: Change for a Lifetime
- $6,744 to Building Bridges After School Program for targeting students’ learning gaps
- $1,500 to Columbus Baptist Association for the Columbus Baptist Association Toy Store
- $1,000 to Columbus County Arts Council for Bright Star Theatre Project II
- $1,000 to Columbus County Beekeepers Association for Bee City USA Pollinator Gardens and educational outreach
- $11,000 to Columbus County Literacy Council for the Each One Teach One adult literacy program
- $15,000 to Community CPR for a Resilient Recovery program
- $4,918.67 to Diaper Bank of North Carolina for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in Columbus County
- $4,918.67 to Families First for vehicle purchase
- $1,620 to Friends of the Rube McCray Memorial Library for the local author collection and showcase project
- $10,000 to Grace Episcopal Church, including the Lutherans of Christ the King, for the Grace Church Little Food Pantry
- $1,000 to Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum for The Reading Caboose
- $5,000 to Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry for general operating support
- $2,000 to Living Hope Pregnancy Support Services for car seats for children
- $2,500 to Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry Inc. for the Restore Home and Hope – Rebuild and Strengthen Neighborhoods program