Mother, daughter retiring together with 95 years of combined NC state service

A North Carolina mother and daughter are retiring with 95 years of state service (Photo: Robeson Community College)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — When Lucille Ward started her career in 1963, she never dreamed she would one day retire alongside with her daughter, Angela Lamb. In fact, her daughter hadn’t even been born yet.

With 60 years of service to the State of North Carolina as a schoolteacher, primarily for the Public Schools of Robeson County, Ward has served as much as two fully vested state employees, who are eligible to retire after 30 years of service.

Ward did try to retire a few times, four times in fact.

“I kept coming back, I could not let go,” said Ward. “The last time was miserable, I rescinded my letter, but this is it. I really don’t want to, but it is time. I know I will be at a loss when the middle of August arrives.”

Ward’s daughter, Angela Lamb, attended Wingate University, majoring in journalism with hopes of one day becoming a reporter. But she says “statistics” got in the way, a class she didn’t care for, so she decided to switch over to English and transferred to Pembroke State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s in English.

Lamb is retiring with 35 years of service.

The two have taught generations of students, with Lucille being on her 4th generation. Many of her students from 1963 have already retired and she is now teaching their grandchildren.