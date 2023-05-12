Mother’s Day Market offers last-minute gifts for Cape Fear Moms

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Groove Market is providing an opportunity to find the perfect gift for mothers, wives, and grandmothers.

Organizer Robin McDonald says the Mother’s Day pop-up market is a chance to find unique gift ideas and other surprises.

“The Groove Market will be popping up at Waterman’s Brewing [Saturday] from 11 o’clock to three o’clock,” Robin McDonald said. “We’ll have lots of great Mother’s Day gift ideas, from pottery to flower bouquets to jewelry. It’s going to be a great, fun day.”

McDonald says one highlight of the market is permanent jewelry.

“We actually will have shark bite jewelry tomorrow, and they’ll be there to do some permanent jewelry. It might be a good Mother’s Day activity,” McDonald said.

This year marks the third annual Mother’s Day market organized by the Groove Market and the organization is expecting a big turnout.

“We’ll have over 30 local artists and vendors there,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be a great spring day, and we’re really looking forward to this.”

For those planning to attend, the market will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Waterman’s Brewing opens for brunch at 10:00 a.m., and special parking instructions can be found on the Groove Market’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

McDonald says most vendors would accept a variety of payment methods, including cash, card, and Venmo, eliminating the need to carry cash. Dogs are also welcome at the market.

You can find out more here.