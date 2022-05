Motorcyclist taken to hospital with severe injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say units are currently on-scene at Gingerwood and Market where a vehicle and motorcyclist were involved in a collision.

A police spokeswoman says the motorcyclist was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Gingerwood and Market Street are currently shut down.

Police advise that drivers seek an alternate route.