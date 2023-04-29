Mountain Dew announces new summer flavor

(CNN) — Mountain dew is releasing a special soda for the summer.

It’s called Summer Freeze.

Mountain Dew says it combines bold notes of cherry, lemon, and raspberry with the original Mountain Dew citrus flavor. It may bring to mind those frozen red, white, and blue “Bomb Pops.”

The company claims that “it tastes like the best summer of your life.”

It’s available at stores in the U.S. now through the summer.

It comes in 3 sizes, and has a zero-sugar version.