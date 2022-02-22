Multiple couples celebrate “two’s-day” by getting married in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is February 22, 2022 — or “two’s day”. For a whole lot of couples, it’s also a great day to get hitched!

Multiple couples tied the knot today at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate with the happy newlyweds.

Unique dates such as today are historically popular for couples getting married.

Matayo and Chelsea Christianer say the most memorable part will be having old friends with them today.

“They are coming from all over the United States,” Chelsea Christianer said. “All flew in for us. I think that’s been the most important part. It’s been amazing to see everybody again, put everybody together. This is the first time our families are meeting.”

The happy couple say this “two’s-day” means they’ll never forget their wedding anniversary.