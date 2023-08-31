Multiple flights canceled at ILM this morning

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the winds continue from Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday morning, flights leaving Wilmington International Airport are being impacted.

According to flyilm.com, all flights departing ILM starting at 6am through 8am have been canceled. That includes Delta and American Airlines flights.

The first flight leaving ILM Thursday morning that remains scheduled departs at 9:10 am to Charlotte.

As always, check your flight status before heading to the airport.