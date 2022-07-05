Multiple organizations partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday

Blood drive (Photo: Public Domain Pictures)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Masonic Lodge #319, Wilmington Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington are co-sponsoring a blood drive this Thursday at the lodge on 2910 S. College Road in Wilmington.

According to representatives with the American Red Cross, the summer months are difficult to meet the blood and platelet demands of our local hospitals, as 25% of our national blood supply comes from school drives (high schools, colleges, and universities), most of which are on summer break.

Additionally, the Red Cross says there is traditionally a 21% decline in blood and platelet donors in the weeks before and after a holiday, such as July 4th.

The blood drive this Thursday runs from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.