Multiple people arrested on drug charges following 100 mph vehicle chase

Multiple people have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several Cape Fear residents have been arrested on drug charges.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team recently conducted aggressive enforcement in an effort to curb illegal activity throughout Bladen County. During this enforcement event, multiple people were arrested.

While conducting surveillance on a known narcotics distribution point, Deputies encountered a 2023 Ram TRX, operated by Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls. After getting behind Contreras, he began to drive erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, and running people off of the road.

Deputies attempted to stop Contreras, however, Contreras failed to heed to blue lights and siren and continued to drive erratically, evading law enforcement. After a short vehicle pursuit, Contreras lost control of his vehicle and struck a dirt embankment. After the vehicle came to a rest, all occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to run away but were caught and arrested.

Jasper Currie-Hurst, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, and Carrying a concealed handgun. Currie-Hurst was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Donald Kinlaw, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with Possession of cocaine and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinlaw was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $22,000 bond.

Christopher Corl, of Fayetteville, was arrested on an outstanding order for arrest for a domestic violence protection order. Corl was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without a bond.

Joseph Black, of White Lake, was arrested and charged with Possession of heroin and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Black was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $26,000 bond.