Multiple rescue crews search for 7 people after plane crash off NC coast

he Coast Guard is searching for an aircraft and its passengers off the coast in Carteret County Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the aircraft crashed into the water approximately 4 miles east of the Drum Inlet at about 2 p.m.

The Coast Guard says they have confirmed 8 people were on board. According to WCTI, Carteret County officials believe four teens were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point reports the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen. Rescue boats were launched from Coast Guard stations in Fort Macon and Hatteras. A helicopter from Elizabeth City was also sent to help search.

We’ll have more details as they become available.