Multiple Wilmington police agencies participate in 2022 Special Olympics torch run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, along with the WPD, WBPD and UNCW Police, participated in the 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run today at Greenfield Lake.

The event saw over 30 runners and more than a dozen Special Olympics athletes turning out.

Participants ran the 4.3 miles around Greenfield Lake, carrying the torch as part of the event.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office thanks all the runners and athletes who participated.