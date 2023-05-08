Mural being painted at Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More art and murals are coming to the Cape Fear region, this time it’s at Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington.

The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County selected the artists out of 34 submissions. A $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation will help fund the mural development.

Husband and wife Jhonathan and Samantha Arango were the duo selected to paint the mural and progress has already begun.

Nicholas Newell, who works nearby, says he is looking forward to seeing more art come to the area.

“Yeah, I think it’s supposed to kind of commemorate the space and the historical significance of the theatre that use to stand here, and I think it’s pretty exciting to see a mural coming into downtown. Obviously, we get a lot of tourism and traffic down here and these murals tend to be community center pieces,”

This Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM till 2PM, there will be community paint days, in which the public is invited to help create the mural.