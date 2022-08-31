Murder suspect accused of robbing about $750 of property from Surf City business owner

Documents show weapon used to rob and assault victim

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – We’re learning more details surrounding the murder of a Surf City business owner that happened a week ago.

22-year-old Charles Haywood is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Margaret Bracey.

According to court documents, Haywood is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money, and around $750 worth of property belonging to Bracey and her business, the Exotic Hemp Company.

The report shows, Haywood is accused of robbing and assaulting Bracey with a knife, Bracey’s body was found inside her business a week ago, Haywood turned himself in to police the next day.

He is expected back in court September 14.