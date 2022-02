Myrtle Beach International Airport expects busy 2022 as January breaks record

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) had its busiest January ever.

The airport reports more than 53,000 arrivals and 56,000 departures in January. Both figures are more than double January 2021 and a little more than 16% higher than January 2020 before the onset of the pandemic.

Ryan Betcher, MYR spokesperson, said the numbers continue a post-pandemic trend of record travel.

