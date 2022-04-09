Myrtle Beach roadside zoo fined over animal welfare violations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach roadside zoo has been fined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for violating the Animal Welfare Act, according to a news release from PETA.

Waccatee Zoo, which PETA refers to as the “worst roadside zoo in America,” was fined $7,800 by the USDA for six alleged violations, according to the release.

Allegations include that the zoo didn’t supply vet care to multiple animals with overgrown hooves and didn’t water receptacles clean or sanitary, according to the release. One ram had thick layers of crusting above each hoof and cuts with fresh blood on all legs.

