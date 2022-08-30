N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups

Otter pups Stella, Mae and Selene (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names.

The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.

More than 14,000 people voted online and in-person from a list of possible names selected by the aquarium. The pups were born May 21st during a full moon, king tide and storm, and now have names that reflect that memorable night.

Stella is Latin for “star”, Mae is for the Thai goddess of water, Mae Phra Khongkha, who is celebrated with a festival during the first full moon in November, and Selene is Greek for “moon,” also the Greek goddess of the moon.

People have been closely watching the otters’ progress since they were born, with the aquarium providing weekly updates on social media… and even giving the public a peek at them on August 17th, as they explored their public habitat at the aquarium.