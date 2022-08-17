NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher introduces otter pups to habitat

(Photo: Hannah Patrick / WWAY)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since being born on May 21st, three Asian small-clawed otter pups joined their parents Quincy and Leia in their habitat this morning.

Staff say the decision to place the pups in their habitat came after they reached two important milestones—exploring shallow water and eating solid foods.

The otter team spent the past several days baby proofing the area and preparing to present the Otters on the Edge habitat to the female pups.

“These pups have come a long way since being small and fragile when they were born,” otter keeper Shannon Anderson said. “The Aquarium team is looking forward to sharing them through the public habitat.”



Aquarium staff say throughout the process, parents Leia and Quincy have been given space to succeed and teach the pups otter skills, something only they can do. So far, they have proven to be very attentive parents.

They have a shallow tub in their behind-the-scenes den where papa otter Quincy has been introducing them to water. He also began sharing his clams, smelt and shrimp with them.

There’s still time to cast your vote for the names of the new otters.

