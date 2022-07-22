N.C. Division Of Marine Fisheries dispels rumors over alleged new rule

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) dispelling rumors over an alleged new rule some say gives swimmers more rights than fishermen.

Several online posts spoke of a new rule that states if a fisherman is on-shore fishing at a beach, the fisherman has to move to another spot.

But according to NCDMF that is not the case, area beaches are “first come, first served” when it comes to space.

The agency said any new policies are established by the 9-member commission and the Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

