Nakina homicide victim’s identity released

(Photo: LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman found dead in Nakina.

On Friday afternoon, Allisa Grey Lee, 24, of Whiteville was found floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road.

The sheriff’s office confirms it’s a homicide investigation.

The cause of death is not being released at this time.