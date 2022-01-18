Nakina Middle School moving to virtual instruction due to lack of staff

Columbus County Schools (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to lack of available staff, Nakina Middle School will move to virtual instruction starting Wednesday, January 19th through Friday, January 21st.

According to a press release, closing school facilities is a serious step that is only taken after much consideration of the health, safety and well-being of our students.

The release said Nakina Middle has experienced rising COVID positive cases and quarantines in recent days. A significant portion of staff members at Nakina Middle have been required to quarantine or isolate, and with a lack of available substitutes, there is not enough supervision to safely and effectively operate the school.

Nakina Middle School is scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Monday, January 24th.