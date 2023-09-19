NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson visits New Hanover High School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Larson and his team made a pit stop at New Hanover High School on Tuesday.

His team and Hendrick Automotive Group gave a $25,000 grant to New Hanover High School’s Center for Trades and Technologies.

“Getting to come out here and see these kids and you know, maybe some of them are already Nascar fans, but maybe we’ll have some more after, and you’ll get to come in here and talk to them about our sport every weekend,” said NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.

On top of getting a grant, New Hanover High School students got to see what it’s like working on Larson’s pit crew, including changing tires and fueling the car.

New Hanover County School Superintendent Dr. Charles Faust says the visit and the grant will help give students the tools they’ll need for a potential career.

“The opportunity to receive $25,000 from Hendrick and so, this is going to straight to our CTE program, Career Technical Education. We’re actually being able to receive it in one of our classrooms, said Faust.

Larson said that no matter what career path students choose to go, there are certain characteristics that will help them succeed.

“Really I mean, hard work in anything that you do. Not only just this career, but working hard, having intent with what you do and dedication to whatever you’re trying to succeed at I think is important,” said Larson.